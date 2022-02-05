Elisabeth Moss Is on the Hunt for a Time-Traveling Serial Killer in Trailer for Shining Girls

Elisabeth Moss is on a mission.

Apple TV+ dropped the first trailer for Shining Girls on Friday, a new "metaphysical thriller" involving time travel and a vicious serial killer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The series, based on Lauren Beukes' bestselling 2013 novel, stars and is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Moss, who also directs the pilot.

The Handmaid's Tale actress will play Kirby, a Chicago newspaper archivist who endures a horrific assault, only to find herself in a "constantly shifting reality" and "ever-changing present," according to Apple TV+'s description of the series on the trailer's YouTube page.

"When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead," a release for the series reads.

The trailer sees Moss as the protagonist moving through scenes in differing guises and getups, as she increasingly grows disoriented.

"Things are not how I left them," she is heard saying in voiceover. "They're not how they're supposed to be."

RELATED VIDEO: Bradley Whitford Raves About Elisabeth Moss' 'Amazing' Performance in The Handmaid's Tale

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Soon, the menacing killer is seen, played by Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell. "Because after what he did... everything changed," Moss says in the clip.

The series also stars Phillipa Soo, Wagner Moura and Amy Brenneman.

Descriptions of Beukes' novel describe the villain as a time-traveling drifter from the past who is impossible to trace. "He's everybody. He's nobody. He's all the time," Moss' character says in the trailer.

This is Moss' second time directing television in which she appears, after helming three episodes in the most recent fourth season of her Emmy-winning Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale.

"This is my first time [directing]," the actress told Jimmy Kimmel last June, around the season finale of Handmaid's Tale. "I was originally only supposed to [direct] the one [episode], and then I liked it so much that I thought, 'Well, there's an open position later in the season — we don't have a director.' And I kind of put myself forward for the job. I really, really loved it."

Leonardo DiCaprio is also attached to Shining Girls as an executive producer.