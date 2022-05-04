Elisabeth Moss Says She 'Froze' While Fangirling over 'So Cool ... So Funny' Sandra Bullock

Elisabeth Moss has one Hollywood regret.

The Handmaid's Tale actress said when she met Sandra Bullock, she was at a complete loss for words. In a conversation with Andy Cohen on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live, the 39-year-old actress recounted her awkward encounter at an awards show when Cohen asked, "Have you ever embarrassingly fanned out over another celebrity and deeply regretted the impression you made?"

Moss didn't even have to think about the answer. She quickly named Bullock, 57.

"I just didn't know what to say," Moss said. "She's so cool, and she's so funny, and we stood backstage next to each other at God knows which thing, and I just stood there and didn't say anything to her."

Confessed Moss, "I froze."

Cohen, 53, reminded Moss that she'd worked with Bullock on the 1990 TV movie Lucky Chances. In it, Bullock played Maria Santangelo, the mother of a character portrayed by a then-7-year-old Moss.

Moss previously spoke about what the role meant in terms of securing her love of acting, telling Vogue she "had to find [Bullock's character] dead in the pool. And I was hooked. I was like, 'I love this!' I took it as seriously at that age as I do now."

Moss is most recently best-known for her role as June Osborne in The Handmaid's Tale, the Emmy Award-winning Hulu series that paints a picture of a dystopian society in which women are used for breeding purposes.