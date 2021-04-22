"We kind of fulfill a lot of the promises that we’ve made over the last three years," Elisabeth Moss said of season 4 of Handmaid's Tale, out April 28

Elisabeth Moss Says Characters Will 'Change Dramatically' in Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale

Praise be! Elisabeth Moss is revealing new details about the upcoming season of The Handmaid's Tale.

During Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, 38, dished on what fans can expect from season 4 of the Hulu drama, teasing that many of the characters will "change dramatically."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before getting serious about the show, Moss joked that the dystopian series will contain "more laughs" and "cameos galore" this season.

"I do feel like we have built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be kind of fulfilled and I think that we do that this season, with season 4, we kind of fulfill a lot of the promises that we've made over the last three years," she continued.

"We really get to see not just June, but a lot of these characters really go to places they've never gone before and change dramatically," Moss added. "And it's a huge season, which, of course, we choose to shoot during a pandemic."

The actress, who stars as June Osbourne/Offred in the series, also made her directorial debut this season, directing three of the upcoming episodes.

Moss explained that she started to direct episode 3 before the pandemic hit and the show was forced to shut down production.

Elisabeth Moss Teases Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale Elisabeth Moss | Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"We shut down for the six months, went back, and then, all of a sudden I did that episode and I did two more. I did episodes 8 and 9," she said. "Because nobody else was there a lot of the time.... If a director finished their work and left and they didn't want to come back and quarantine for two weeks, somebody had to direct it."

"So all of the sudden I was the sort of director on hand," she continued. "By the end, we were joking that I was just gonna be this journeyman director now, like off to do my ninth episode of Law & Order, clocking in, clocking out."

When the 10-episode season 4 returns, it picks up where the story left off. June/Offred "strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges," the streamer said in a press release.

"Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships," it continued.

elisabeth moss, handmaid's tale Elisabeth Moss

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the series follows June in a dystopian world called Gilead following a Second American Civil War, where women are oppressed and only used in society for their fertility.

Along with Moss, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.