Elisabeth Hasselbeck Will Return as a Guest Co-Host on The View: 'Pray for Me Y'all!'

The once long-running host originally appeared on the morning talk show from 2003 until 2013 between seasons 7-16, where she established the conservative seat. She is set to return on Aug. 3.

"It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, "Flashlight Night", and as always tackle hot topics!" Hasselbeck tells PEOPLE. "Pray for me y'all!"

During her decade-long run on the series, Hasselbeck clashed with her co-hosts on numerous occasions. In 2007, she and then co-host Rosie O'Donnell got into a heated debate over the Iraq War. The dispute turned ugly, and O'Donnell quit shortly after.

While Hasselbeck is set to return on Aug. 3, Alyssa Farah Griffin is said to be the daytime series' newest addition joining the show next season.

Hasselbeck previously opened up about her time on the show in her 2019 book, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom.

"It was called The View, as in definite and singular," she wrote. "Yes, there were bonds of friendship formed around the table despite opposing views, but there were also bonds broken because of those differing perspectives."

She continued: "Like a fighter after ten rounds in a ring, I was exhausted from holding one side of the issue alone, though happy to do it, and I needed the faces of my kids to be close to mine as soon as possible."

Hasselbeck landed a job on Fox and Friends after her exit, replacing Gretchen Carlson as co-host. Barbara Walters, who created The View, helped her get the gig.

"Working for and with Barbara Walters remains one of the most educational times of my life," Hasselbeck wrote in her 2019 book.

"When I arrived at The View, I was newly married, in my midtwenties, and really inexperienced when it came to television, politics, and debating," she added. "By the time I walked out of the building on that last day, I had three children, and thanks to her, a wealth of experience."