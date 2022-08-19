Elijah Wood Is the Latest Buzzy Addition to 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

Elijah Wood is joining Yellowjackets season 2!

The Lord of the Rings actor, 41, will guest star in a season-long arc on the acclaimed Showtime series, the network announced Friday.

Wood is set to play Walter, described as a citizen detective "who will challenge Misty in ways she won't see coming," per a network release.

Emmy Award-nominated actress Christina Ricci portrays Misty in the present day. She is one of four women — played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress — who remain inextricably, uncomfortably bonded years after a 1996 plane crash that stranded their high school soccer team in the brutal Canada wilderness for 19 months.

The Yellowjackets are also portrayed as teens in 1996 by Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson.

The show flashes back and forth between both timelines as the adult Yellowjackets are haunted by their memories — and harassed by an anonymous stalker who blackmails with knowledge of what went down in the woods.

At the end of season 1, Ricci's eager-to-please saboteur Misty was treading a highly unethical, possibly pathological track.

In April, the Addams Family alum, 42, appeared on The Tonight Show, where she spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about fans' theories about her duplicitous character's motivations.

Fallon addressed a theory that claimed Misty is a present-day serial killer.

"She casually murders somebody, and she has a bunker ready for kidnap victims. That bunker was ready to go," Ricci said, acknowledging the possibility.

"I would say that she has probably done it before, but I don't know," clarifying that all of her assessments are her opinions because she has not been told anything about what's to come.

The series recently announced two more additions for season 2.

Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose will be a series regular as the adult version of Vanessa "Van" Palmer, who is played as a teen by Hewson (Hewson has also been upped to series regular for the sophomore season).

And Obi-Wan Kenobi's Simone Kessell is stepping in as the grown-up version of Lottie, who is played in her teen years by actress Courtney Eaton (another actress promoted to series regular for season 2).

After much buzz and acclaim, Yellowjackets received an early second season renewal in December. But showrunners recently revealed the hit drama likely won't return until sometime next year.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle told The Wrap. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."

Season 1 of Yellowjackets can now be streamed in full via the Showtime app.