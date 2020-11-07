Gleb Savchenko's Wife Elena Samodanova Accuses DWTS Star of 'Ongoing Infidelity'

"I can no longer turn my head the other way," Elena Samodanova tells PEOPLE of her split from Gleb Savchenko

Elena Samodanova is speaking out following her split from husband and Dancing with the Stars pro, Gleb Savchenko.

Samodanova, 36, tells PEOPLE that her trust in the professional dancer has been "irrevocably broken," and is accusing Savchenko of "ongoing infidelity."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," Samodanova says.

"Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong," she tells PEOPLE.

"Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," she adds, claiming that Savchenko, 37, has been seeing another woman recently.

A rep for Savchenko did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Samodanova says. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Savchenko announced that he and Samodanova were parting ways after 14 years of marriage on Instagram earlier Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he wrote. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

The former couple share two daughters, Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3.

News of the split comes just days after Savchenko was eliminated from DWTS with his dance partner, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause — who later on Friday denied rumors that she and Savchenko were having an affair.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause, Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," Stause, 39, said in a post on her Instagram Story.

Alluding to her split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley last November, Stause added: "Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."