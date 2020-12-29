Elena Samodanova Asks for Joint Custody and Spousal Support in Divorce from Gleb Savchenko

Elena Samodanova is moving forward in her split from Gleb Savchenko.

According to a copy of Samodanova’s divorce petition filed on Dec. 22 and obtained by PEOPLE, she is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children and spousal support in her split from her estranged husband. She is also asking to terminate the court’s ability to award support to Savchenko.

Reps for Samodanova and Savchenko did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair, who share daughters Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10, first announced their split last month after 14 years of marriage.

Image zoom Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Samodanova, 36, previously accused Savchenko of “ongoing infidelity” and having “a recent inappropriate relationship.” The Dancing with the Stars pro, however, has repeatedly denied those claims.

"I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever," Savchenko, 37, recently told Entertainment Tonight. "This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up. All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

Rumors of infidelity regarding Savchenko swirled when he sent flowers to his season 29 dance partner Chrishell Stause. To ET, Savchenko claimed Samodanova actually suggested he send the bouquet to the Selling Sunset star, who's now dating his close friend and fellow DWTS pro Keo Motsepe.

Additionally, Savchenko accused Samodanova of being the unfaithful party in their marriage in the new interview, which she has refuted.

“Gleb’s allegations are completely false. Elena has been busy launching their shared dance studio over the last several years and raising their daughters. It’s no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else," Samodanova's rep alleged to PEOPLE last week. "Playing the victim is gross negligence on his part and he should perhaps watch what he says before Elena decides to meet him at his level and release everyone’s names."

In his ET interview, Savchenko also reacted to recent photos showing Samodanova kissing DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin on the beach in Mexico.

"I had a feeling that something was going on with Vlad," Savchenko said, adding that he had supposedly been watching Olivia and Zlata during Samodanova's trip.

One week earlier, Savchenko himself vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Stause, 39, Motsepe, 31, and his new flame, actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo.