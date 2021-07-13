Elena Davies Exposes Big Brother Salary, Reveals She Spent $5K Before Starring on the Reality Show

“It's also really expensive to go on reality TV,” Elena Davies said on Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick’s podcast

Big Brother alum Elena Davies is getting candid about the costs of being on the CBS show and the financial compensation.

Davies, 30, who starred on Big Brother season 19, opened up to Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick on his Monday episode of Dear Media's Trading Spaces podcast about the non-negotiable pay contestants on the show get.

"We're paid a stipend per week. $1,000 a week for as long as you film. Say you are the first person sent home and you only spend six hours in the house, you get $1,000," Davies told Tartick, 32. "I was in the jury house, so I technically filmed the entire season. I got paid the entire 13-week stipend."

Elena Davies Elena Davies on Big Brother | Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty

The reality TV alum added that the Big Brother salary is non-negotiable.

In addition to the stipend and challenge winnings, the winner of the game show gets $500,000 and the runner-up gets $50,000.

Prior to Davies making her debut on the CBS show in 2017, she said she spent nearly $5,000 ahead of the series on things like Botox, hair styling, clothes for the casting interviews, and stocking up on cosmetics and products she would need for three to four months of potential filming. She ended her season in 10th place.

"It's also really expensive to go on reality TV," she told Tartick, noting things like the fate of your day-to-day job and bills that accumulate while you're not home.

Davies later starred on MTV's Ex on the Beach and got sent home first. However, the network was flexible with negotiation, she said.

Elena Davies Elena Davies | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

"I got paid almost as much as I got paid for Big Brother filming Ex on the Beach, but I only filmed Ex on the Beach for five days because I was the first person that they sent home," the reality star revealed. "I just negotiated better than other people that I know."

Davies explained that she asked for three weeks' pay guaranteed regardless of whether she went home earlier. "I want to say that my stipend was $4,500. I made it out with maybe $17,000 from this show, and that was just me really playing the game," she said. "Even when they wanted to fly me back to shoot just my headshot — because why wouldn't I shoot that while I was there? — I was like, 'I want my weekly stipend.' I flew in at 11:00 at night, and I was on the flight the next day at 9:45 in the morning. And I got paid my weekly [stipend] for that."

The reality star added that because she had been on a TV show prior to the MTV dating series, she was able to leverage her compensation.

Both Unglert, 30, and Tartick were offered $600 a day to be on Bachelor in Paradise — although the latter, who is now engaged to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, declined to be on the series.