Veep Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Congratulates Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on Historic Win

Kamala Harris will not only be the first woman vice president, but also the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office

Selina Meyer is passing the torch on to the next woman vice president — but this time, it's real!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a snapshot of a smiling Harris, 56, Louis-Dreyfus, 59, wrote on Instagram and Twitter, " 'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character."

Harris will not only be the first woman vice president come inauguration day, but also the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office.

Her husband Doug Emhoff, a fellow attorney whom she married in 2014 after being introduced by a mutual friend, will also become the first-ever "second gentleman."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During Harris' victory speech this weekend, she said in part, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way."

To conclude her speech, which took place ahead of Biden's own remarks at the Chase Center on Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, the California senator spoke about getting to work as soon as possible — specifically to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"And to the American people, no matter who you voted for, I will strive to be a vice president like Joe was to President Obama: loyal, honest and prepared; waking up every day thinking of you and your family. Because now is when the real work begins — the hard work, the necessary work, the good work, the essential work — to save lives and beat this epidemic," she said.

"To rebuild our economy so it works for working people, to root out systemic racism in our justice system and society. To combat the climate crisis, to unite our country and heal the soul of our nation. And the road ahead will not be easy. But America is ready. And so are Joe and I," Harris added. "We have elected a president who represents the best in us, a leader the world will respect and our children will look up to. A commander-in-chief who will respect our troops and keep our country safe, and a president for all Americans."

RELATED VIDEO: Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Says He Won't Be an Adviser If She's V.P.: "I'm Her Husband, That's It"

Louis-Dreyfus, who starred as the titular character on Veep during its entire seven-season run from 2012 to 2019, has been open about her support for both Harris and Biden, 77, throughout the election as they ran against incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The actress took shots at Trump, 74, and Pence, 61, back in August as she moderated the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention. Praising Harris, who formally accepted her nomination the previous night, Louis-Dreyfus purposely mispronounced Pence's name and said she was looking forward to watching Harris' debate against "our current vice president, Mika Peince. Or is it Paints?" — an apparent jab at Republicans who have mispronounced Harris' first name.

Last month, Louis-Dreyfus reunited with her Veep castmates for a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Biden-Harris campaign. And earlier this year, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she opened up about whether Trump's presidency made her miss playing Meyer on the ever-popular series.