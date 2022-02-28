Eleanor Matsuura has starred on The Walking Dead as Yumiko since season 9

Eleanor Matsuura Assumed Her Walking Dead Character Would Be Killed Off Every Time the Show Called

Eleanor Matsuura expected the worst whenever she got a call about her Walking Dead character.

In an interview with Insider, Matsuura said she assumed she was getting the news that her character, Yumiko, was being killed off every time she had a scheduled call with showrunner Angela Kang.

"I answer the phone, just going, 'Am I dead? Is it now? Is that why you're calling?" Matsuura said. "I don't say hello or anything."

And Matsuura's fear was certainly justified. Since the show's inception in 2010, there have been over 70 significant character deaths in the series, according to Insider.

In the fall of 2020, Matsuura finally recieved the dreaded call — but it didn't go exactly as she had imagined. The actress was informed that the long-running AMC's apocalyptic series was coming to an end.

"[Angela] was like, 'Oh no,' but she told me that it was gonna be the final season," Matsuura said. "And I was like, 'Oh, well, so kind of dead.'"

The news still rocked her. "It was surreal because I remember getting that phone call ... right in the middle of the pandemic," Matsuura said. "I wasn't even in Georgia. I was away from The Walking Dead family, living my other normal real life back in London. So everything about it was surreal."

"Honestly, I'm just glad to be back doing the final season," Matsuura added. "I wouldn't rather be anywhere else."

The actress, who has been appearing on the series since season 9, spoke on the show's final season story arc, which addresses the issue of social class among the survivors.

"The Commonwealth presents something that we haven't dealt with before on The Walking Dead, which is class," she explained. "Everyone before has been fighting as equals, survival of the fittest. All of a sudden, we're kind of put back into this world where your class matters and somehow you're divided up into these categories as if that's somehow important."

"I think Yumiko really struggles with that. I don't think that sits easily with her," Matsuura continued.