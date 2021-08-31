Elaine Welteroth Exits The Talk After Co-Hosting for One Season

"It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day," Elaine Welteroth said on Tuesday

Elaine Welteroth is exiting The Talk after co-hosting the daytime talk series for one season.

Welteroth, 34, announced her departure in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, writing that she's proud of her short run on the show.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for," she said.

"I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I'm proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day."

The Talk executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, also shared a joint statement with PEOPLE regarding Welteroth's departure.

"We wish Elaine all the best," the pair wrote. "We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

The bestselling author and journalist is the second host to leave The Talk this month. On Aug. 20, Inaba announced she would be saying goodbye to the show after three seasons as a host.

"I want to announce that today, The Talk, CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways," she began her video message. "And I just want to say that I'm filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been The Talk. I have made lifelong friendships, I've had incredible experiences and I've had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being. And it's been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice."

Inaba, 53, went on to give thanks and express gratitude for her past and present co-hosts, those who work behind the scenes on the show, and her fans. She closed her message, "I'll see you very soon" — likely teasing her confirmed return as a judge for Dancing with the Stars' milestone season 30, premiering next month.

In the caption of her post, Inaba — who officially joined The Talk as a permanent co-host in 2019 when she filled Julie Chen's open slot — wrote that she is "filled with immense gratitude for my journey on @thetalkcbs."