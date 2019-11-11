Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán's Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro to Appear on VH1’s Cartel Crew

Nine months after Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison, his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, is appearing on a reality TV show.

On Monday, VH1 announced that Aispuro, 30, will be making several appearances in the network’s docuseries Cartel Crew, which follows descendants of the Cartel life.

Aispuro’s appearances will mark the first time she’s opened up about her life after El Chapo’s arrest. She will also discuss her upcoming business venture in the reality show.

In a sneak peek of the show, series star Michael Corleone Blanco — the youngest son of Griselda Blanco (infamously known as the “Cocaine Godmother”) — tells castmate Marie Ramirez De Arellano that he received a call from an attorney representing Aispuro.

“She goes, ‘We would like to meet with you about business,’ ” Blanco says to De Arellano about Aispuro’s attorney.

The teaser then shows Blanco and De Arellano taking a boat to Aispuro’s yacht. “That’s the boat, right? That’s her. She ain’t come to play,” De Arellano says about Aispuro, who stands on the boat wearing a white blouse and sunglasses.

RELATED: Actress Who Met Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Tells Her Side of the Story in New Netflix Series, When I Met El Chapo

Image zoom Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman U.S. law enforcement/AP

El Chapo, 62, was captured in January 2016 after escaping from prison in Mexico twice in 2001 and 2015. According to federal prosecutors, El Chapo “hindered the judicial process twice by engineering and organizing his own escapes from prison, engaging in widespread corruption related to public officials, and hiring hit men to engage in acts of violence against rivals and suspected government cooperators.”

Image zoom Emma Coronel Aispuro and El Chapo DON EMMERT/Getty Images; ALFREDO ESTRELLA/Getty Images

The cartel magnate was captured in Mexico in 2016 and extradited to the United States in January 2017.

He was arrested on 17 counts, including numerous murders and kidnappings while he allegedly oversaw the multibillion-dollar international Sinaloa cartel.

In January, El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison and was ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture, the New York Times reported. According to the outlet, Aispuro, a former beauty queen, was in the room during his sentencing, and El Chapo blew a kiss to her before he was taken to a holding cell behind the courtroom.

Aispuro’s first appearance on Cartel Crew will air Monday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.