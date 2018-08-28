EJ Johnson is speaking out about his best friend Lyric McHenry’s tragic passing.

Nearly two weeks after the reality star died of a suspected drug overdose, Johnson is breaking his silence on her death.

“I’m going to make this clear to everyone there will be no mourning post because I’m not going to reduce a 25yr friendship to 1 Instagram post,” the 26-year-old son of former basketball star Magic Johnson wrote in the comments section of his Instagram account Thursday, E! News first reported.

“Please respect my privacy and my process,” he continued.

This is the first time he has publicly addressed McHenry’s death.

McHenry, 26, who appeared on E!’s EJNYC with Johnson, died on Aug. 14 of a suspected drug overdose.

The young star was found on a sidewalk at 5 a.m. above the Major Deegan Expressway at Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place in Highbridge in the Bronx area of New York.

EJ Johnson/Instagram

After being found, McHenry was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where she reportedly died.

McHenry was also reportedly 20 weeks pregnant. However, it’s not clear whether or not she or her family knew.

Her death came hours after she was celebrating her birthday with friends.

Johnson, who did not celebrate with her that night, sent her a sweet birthday shout-out on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my best friend who has strutted with my in princess gowns since day 1 @lyric_leigh words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life,” Johnson captioned a photo of himself with McHenry.

“Your constant love, respect and companionship gives me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that even as baby divas we recognized the greatness in each other,” he continued.

“I love you,” Johnson added.

McHenry also frequently posted photos of herself with Johnson on Instagram. Last year, she wished Johnson a happy birthday with a heartfelt post.

“Happy birthday to my twin spirit for life coordinated since toddlers,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of who you are and what you will continue to be! I love you @ejjohnson_!”