Eileen Davidson is saying goodbye to The Young and the Restless.

The actress, who stars as Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap series, confirmed on social media Wednesday that she is leaving the drama in September after more than 30 years. (She took home an Emmy for the role this year.)

“Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September,” began Davidson, 59.

Eileen Davidson Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

“I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!!” she continued.

She added of her exit, “Time for a little more control over my day to day!”

Davidson has starred on the show since 1984 and has appeared in nearly 1,500 episodes, according to her IMDb profile.

Her announcement comes nearly a year after she confirmed that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after three seasons.

“After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” she announced in a statement.

“But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to!” added Davidson. “Thanks for your love and support guys!!!”

In addition to The Young and the Restless, the mother of one — she shares son Jesse Thomas Van Patten, 15, with husband Vincent Van Patten — also starred on Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful.