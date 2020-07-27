What's Up, Doc? Bugs Bunny Turns 80 as Warner Bros. Prepares Exciting Birthday Takeover

Eh, what's up, Doc?

Bugs Bunny is celebrating his milestone 80th birthday on Monday, and Warner Bros. is aiming to throw a celebration like no other.

According to a press release, "the most famous cartoon rabbit is turning 80 in style through exclusive fan experiences, first-ever brand partnerships, an HBO Max birthday takeover and limited-edition releases commemorating the impact of this cultural icon— all meant to delight his most devoted fans while introducing the beloved character to a new generation of families."

Bugs Bunny's birthday this year coincides with the debut of Looney Tunes Cartoons — the HBO Max Original series produced by Warner Bros. Animation — and the entertainment giant has crafted tons of ways for fans old and new to celebrate his special day.

"With a Bugs Bunny birthday takeover at the Looney Tunes hub on HBO Max, fans can easily access 80 years of Bugs Bunny —from his return in the new Looney Tunes Cartoons to his first appearance in A Wild Hare — plus favorite hijinks in between, including his appearances in Looney Tunes, Space Jam, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, The Looney Tunes Show, and New Looney Tunes," the release reads.

TikTok users can also take part in the #WhatsUpDocChallenge that kicked off this week, where fans are encouraged to give their best impression of Bugs' iconic catchphrase on the social media app.

Voice actor Eric Bauza, who currently voices Bugs Bunny in HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons, provided some inspiration and took part in the challenge himself. TikTok users also have the option to mimic the famous Looney Tunes theme song.

Heads Up!, the popular mobile party game from Ellen DeGeneres, has also crafted a new Looney Tunes Cartoons inspired deck that allows fans the chance to potentially win Looney Tunes prize packs by recording themselves "Acting Looney." Fans will be invited to share videos of themselves playing the deck on social media by tagging @HBOMaxFamily and using the hashtag #ActingLooneyContest to show-off their hilarious high jinks.

The #WhatsUpDocChallenge and #ActingLooney Contest follow previously announced plans to celebrate Bugs Bunny's 80th birthday.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Consumer Products revealed an 80-piece capsule collection with streetwear brand KITH which sold out in less than 24 hours, as well as Bugs Bunny Commemorative Forever stamps from the U.S. Postal Service.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also previously announced Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection, a gorgeous collector's set releasing on November 3 featuring 60 theatrical shorts on Digital and Blu-ray™, as well as a full-size Bugs Bunny glitter Funko figure.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Bugs Bunny's iconic legacy as families are enjoying Looney Tunes Cartoons and the rich library of Looney Tunes programming on HBO Max," said Peter Sherman, SVP of program marketing at HBO Max. "While Bugs Bunny's 80th birthday is in full swing, we are offering more ways for fans old and new to have fun through Looney Tunes games, social challenges and experiences."