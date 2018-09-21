Ego Nwodim Joins Saturday Night Live Cast Ahead of Season 44 Premiere

The Saturday Night Live family is growing!

Comedienne Ego Nwodim is joining the cast for the show’s 44th season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Like most newcomers, Nwodim will be considered a “featured” player on the show. She replaces Luke Null, who is not returning after a one-year stint.

Nwodim will make her onscreen debut during the season premiere.

Nwodim has been a fixture at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles, where she performed her one-woman show, Great Black Women … and Then There’s Me. She was also named a New Face at Just for Laughs in 2016 and performed at the CBS Diversity Showcase that same year.

She has made guest appearances on several popular television shows, including 2 Broke Girls.

Nwodim joins fellow featured players Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd. Current cast member includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Leslie Jones, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor.

SNL also added four new writers to the staff for the upcoming season, according toTHR.

Season 44 returns Sept. 29 with Adam Driver set to host and Kanye West as the musical guest.