Edie Falco to Play Pete Davidson's Mom in New Series About His Life: 'So Excited'

Edie Falco has an all-new gig — and it involves Pete Davidson!

At the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront presentation on Monday, the Nurse Jackie alum announced that she will be starring in an upcoming Peacock series called Bupkis. She will play Davidson's mother in the comedy series, which will show a fictionalized version of his life.

"I'm so excited to be playing your mother in this show, Pete," Falco, 58, said before giving a nod to her former Sopranos role, according to Deadline. "Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except this time, it's Staten Island."

Davidson, 28, also joined Flaco for the occasion, and joked about Bupkis being a Peacock original series.

"I can't believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like MacGruber and the reruns of The Office," Davidson said. "So look out for our new show streaming on the 'Cock."

Pete Davidson, Edie Falco Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBCUniversal

Last month, Bupkis was picked up for a straight-to-series order. The Saturday Night Live star will co-write it alongside frequent collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller. The trio will also executive produce the project with SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "'Bupkis' will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate."

Rovner added, "We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television."

Davidson has garnered success as a stand-up comedian and for being an SNL cast member. But his personal life has attracted media attention due to his illustrious dating life.

Davidson has tackled his personal on screen before in 2020's The King of Staten Island. While the film was fictionalized, it explored how he coped with the very real aftermath of his father Scott Davidson's death. (The actor's father was a firefighter on the frontlines during the devastating 9/11 attacks in 2001.)

Speaking about diving into tough territory for the semi-autobiographical movie, he said on CBS Sunday Morning in June 2020: "I made a tribute to my mom and dad, and I got to face these things I'd been avoiding for a really long time head-on."