Edie Falco Reveals She Still Hasn't Seen The Sopranos — 20 Years After Series Premiered

It’s been 20 years since The Sopranos debuted on television — and star Edie Falco still hasn’t seen the iconic series.

In honor of the show premiering two decades ago, the cast reunited at the SVA Theater on Wednesday in New York City for the 20th anniversary panel discussion, where they reminisced about their time on the crime drama.

“It’s completely surreal,” Falco, 55, told Extra. “It’s just weird. It was so nice to see everybody and have a moment of like, ‘Oh, this is really weird!’ At least we can all be open about the fact that we all had a certain amount of trepidation about showing up. Like, what is this going to feel like, you know?”

“Many of these people I haven’t seen in 10, 15 years,” she said.

Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos Hbo/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The David Chase-created series premiered in 1999 and aired for six seasons before it wrapped in 2007.

Although the program was nominated for and won a bevy of awards — including Golden Globes SAGs and Emmys — Falco still hasn’t seen the show.

“I haven’t seen the show, actually,” she told the outlet. “There are many, many episodes I haven’t seen.”

Falco, who starred as Carmela Soprano, also reflected on one notable and missing member of the cast: lead actor James Gandolfini.

Gandolfini, who played mob boss Tony Soprano, died in June 2013 at age 51. He suffered a heart attack while traveling in Rome.

Asked what made him so special, Falco said of Gandolfini, “I think ’cause he didn’t know how good he was.”

During an interview on Today that aired Thursday morning, key members of the iconic HBO drama’s cast reunited and discussed some of their “big boy’s” — as actress Lorraine Bracco referred to Gandolfini — crazier antics on the show.

When Falco was asked about her favorite scene with “Jimmy,” she recounted a moment that likely wouldn’t have stood out to most viewers.

“First thing that comes to mind was there was a scene where he and I were in a lawn chair in the backyard by the pool,” the Nurse Jackie star said. “It was tender, but it was Sopranos-esque in that it wasn’t, like, loving. It was just very, sort of, a day in the life of a long-term couple.”

The Sopranos Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Other actors also shared moments where Gandolfini made them laugh hysterically — or sob.

“You people don’t have any idea how great it was to work with James Gandolfini,” said Vincent Pastore, who played Salvatore Bonpensiero. “He was the best.”

“As I’ve said a thousand times, you do a scene with Jimmy Gandolfini, you walk away a better actor,” said Steven Van Zandt, who played Silvio Dante.

Robert Iler added that when they reunited, there was “an invisible Jim bubble around us and every hug is a little longer. He’s very, very missed.”