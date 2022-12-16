Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies

Edie Falco is keeping her comments about costar Pete Davidson strictly SFW.

The Sopranos actress, 59, will play Davidson's mom in the new comedy series Bupkis, and the co-hosts of The View were eager to talk about the the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, when Falco stopped by on Friday.

Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked off the chat with a series of questions that quickly turned playful: "What's it like to play his mom? Why do you think he's becoming such a ladies' man, and are you gonna run off with him?"

Falco couldn't help but laugh out loud as the other co-hosts chimed in, with Joy Behar asking, "Why is he so hot? Tell us!" and Sunny Hostin echoing, "He's so hot, allegedly."

"You know what, he's adorable!" explained Falco. "He's just completely adorable. He's like 90 feet tall, and he's got this giant smile, and he's very self-deprecating. And he's funny, but the humor is always sort of, you know, the joke is on him in a way. And there's something very charming. Women are like, 'Oh my God, he's so humble!'"

Ana Navarro pressed, seemingly chatter that Davidson's gifts aren't solely intellectual and personality-based: "It's gotta be more than that 'cause I know a lot of funny men."

Falco responded light-heartedly, "I'm staying away from all of that. As his pretend mother, I don't know anything about that stuff."

Eric Liebowitz/NBCUniversal

Davidson has previously been romantically involved with Kim Kardashian, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande.

He's currently in a budding relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski.

"They are going strong and getting a little more serious," a source close to the Davidson told PEOPLE. The source added that the pair "have a love of the East Coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

Production on Peacock's Bupkis — which is a loosely fictionalized version of Davidson's life — began in October, though no premiere date has been announced yet.