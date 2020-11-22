Édgar Ramírez tells PEOPLE he's been trying to make the most of his downtime, reading for pleasure and connecting with nature as often as possible

The Undoing 's Édgar Ramírez Says the Pandemic 'Has Been a Great Time to Realize We Need So Little'

Édgar Ramírez loves getting lost in a book. Or two or three or four.

The Venezuelan-born actor, who speaks and reads in several languages, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that he "loves to be in contact with different content and images."

"I read all types of articles and essays and books and I normally read different books at the same time, depending on the mood," Ramírez, 43, says. "If it is possible for me to read in the original language, I will do it. It takes me a long time to finish one because I'm reading several books at the same time."

The Undoing star, who is featured in the "Change of Scenery" act in this year's Sexiest Man Alive issue, takes his reading outdoors whenever possible.

"I read outside in the garden in my house," he says. "And I have a chair, it's inside, but I live in a house [in California] where the landscape integrates with the indoors."

Life in quarantine and during the coronavirus pandemic has given Ramírez a new perspective on nature and how he spends his downtime.

"I'm appreciating the nature way more than before," he says. "I walk and I take hikes wherever and whenever it's possible. I love the magic hour. I love the hour before it gets dark. The sunset is my favorite time."

Ramírez says he's also feeling grateful and lucky for his current place in the world and what the future holds for all of us.

"This has been a great time to realize that we need so little," he says. "I've been able to focus on things I thought that I didn't have time for, I never made the time for. I think that it's been a time to really find space and [realize] the importance of nature and things that we take for granted."

He adds: "I'm an optimist. I think that we're going to come out stronger from this crisis. I remain optimistic about the immediate future."