Comedian Eddie Izzard Announces She/Her Pronouns: 'I Just Want to Be Based in Girl Mode'

Eddie Izzard is going by she/her pronouns.

The comedian, 58, announced her new pronouns while sitting as a model for the Sky Arts' "Portrait Artist Of The Year" last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first program I’ve asked if I can be she and her. A little transition period," Izzard said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Well it feels great because people just assume that they just know me from before but I’m gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on," the star added.

Using the new pronouns has made her feel "very positive," Izzard said, according to Page Six, adding, "One life, live it well."

On Sunday, Izzard received a wave of support from fans online. "In this house, we respect and love #eddieizzard," wrote one Twitter user.

Activist Charlotte Clymer tweeted, "Eddie Izzard. I love her so much. That’s it. That’s the tweet."

"It brings me a lot of comfort seeing #EddieIzzard, someone with a traditionally masculine name, use exclusively she/her pronouns. Names don’t have genders & pronouns don’t indicate gender but as someone with a feminine name who’s pronouns are they/them, this makes me feel seen," another Twitter user wrote.

Izzard recently spoke out about her gender-fluid identity in 2019.