Together Together and Rutherford Falls star Ed Helms explained on Ellen that he was stunned when the 4-year-old called him by his character's nickname from the comedy series

The Office Reigns! Ed Helms Says a 4-Year-Old Called Him 'Nard Dog': 'Just Mind-Boggling'

You can take the guy out of Scranton but you can't take the Scranton out of the guy — just ask Ed Helms.

During a Tuesday chat with Ellen DeGeneres, the 47-year-old actor talked about his new series Rutherford Falls and film Together Together, as well as his time on the now-iconic mockumentary sitcom The Office.

On the show, Helms played Andy Bernard, a salesman at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company who was known for his frequent outbursts and tendency to want to relive his glory days at Cornell University, as part of a capella group Here Comes Treble.

And his character's impact is still being felt around the world today — even among the younger crowd who might not quite be the target audience.

"I mean, it's just weird when my friend's 4-year-old is like, 'Nard Dog!' " joked Helms, referencing Andy's nickname on the show.

the office Ed Helms as Andy Bernard on The Office | Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"I do find it weird ... the audience is getting younger and younger. People are showing this to their toddlers," Helms added.

While The Hangover actor admitted The Office is not "R-rated," he added, "I mean, it's PG, right? I feel like you shouldn't watch it till you're, like, 10."

Regardless, Helms said he's thankful for the impact the series has made after host DeGeneres, 63, pointed out how so many people have binge-watched it during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The staying power of that show is just mind-boggling," he said. "People love it, and I'm so proud to be part of it. That's all amazing. "

ed helms Ed Helms on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

During an appearance on the Today show Monday, Helms said he would "of course" be open to an Office reunion.

"This is the thing: The cast of The Office loves that show as much as the fans," said the actor and musician.

But sadly for fans, Helms is "not aware of anything in the works" when it comes to getting the Scranton gang back together officially.