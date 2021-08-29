Mark Hamill, Katie Couric, and Billy Zabka were among those to honor the late Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant actor on social media after his death at age 91 on Sunday

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Ed Asner Following the Legendary Actor's Death: 'A Beautiful Human'

Ed Asner attends the "Grace" Broadway opening night after party at the Copacabana on October 4, 2012 in New York City.

Ed Asner attends the "Grace" Broadway opening night after party at the Copacabana on October 4, 2012 in New York City.

Celebrities from all walks of Hollywood are mourning the loss of Ed Asner.

The seven-time Emmy-winning actor's family confirmed his death Sunday morning. He was 91.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since then, tributes to the late Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant star have been pouring in via social media.

Among Asner's final projects was the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai, where he portrayed the wicked stepfather of Johnny Lawrence, played by William "Billy" Zabka. The 55-year-old paid tribute to his late costar Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

Denis O'Hare, who starred in The Parting Glass with Asner, shared his tribute to the Hollywood icon alongside an image of the 2018 film's cast.

Mark Hamill, who worked on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, also lamented the loss of the legend on Twitter.

"A great man...a great actor... a great life. Thank you Mr. Asner. #RIP," the Star Wars actor, 69, wrote Sunday alongside the classic "I think we all need some Kleenex" GIF from the show.

Michael McKean, who worked with Asner on the 1999 stop-motion cartoon called Snowden's Christmas, called Asner "a fine man and a great actor" in his statement on Twitter.

Michael Moore shared a fun anecdote about his first interaction with Asner in his tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

"RIP #EdAsner, forever Lou Grant to me," Couric tweeted with a clip of Asner in his iconic role. "Thank you for the laughs and for a life of intelligence and integrity. 1929-2021."

"So sorry to hear this," Frampton tweeted. "One of the very best people. Rest in Peace dear #EdAsner."

Takei paid tribute Asner's accomplishments on and off screen, describing him as a "man of true heart and talent."

"To know Ed, even a little, was a privilege," Farrow wrote to mourn the loss. "You could not find a more honorable person. He will be missed. Love to his wonderful family."

Cobra Kai co-creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg also chimed in about Asner's legacy in separate posts on Twitter.

"RIP to a legend," wrote Hurwitz, 43, alongside an image of the show's creators posing with a smiling Asner.

"It was an honor for the entire Cobra Kai family whenever Mr. Asner visited our dojo," he continued. "His sense of humor was contagious both on and off camera. Here he is keeping things light on our very first day of production. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. #edasner."

Schlossberg, 43, said that Asner's impact, "like Cobra Kai, will never die."

Ed Asner and Jon Hurwitz Credit: Jon Hurwitz/Twitter

"Very sad to hear about Ed," he tweeted. "It was an honor to work with my fellow U of Chicago alumnus. What a career."

Heald, 43, said working with Asner on the Netflix show "made a surreal experience even deeper."