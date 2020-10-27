Dorinda Medley announced her exit from RHONY in August after five years on the show

Eboni K. Williams Says Dorinda Medley Congratulated Her on Joining RHONY : It Was a 'Classy Move'

Eboni K. Williams got the ultimate seal of approval when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The lawyer and TV host said she received a message of support from former Housewife Dorinda Medley after her casting news was announced earlier this month.

"The most surprising reach-out I had was from Dorinda Medley. Dorinda actually slid in my DMs to just simply say congratulations," Williams, 37, said during an appearance on RealiTea with Derek Z. "[She said,] 'I think it is wonderful you're being added to this cast. I hate that we won't get to work together. But go get it.'"

As a longtime fan of the show, Williams said hearing from Medley was especially meaningful.

"I thought that was extremely classy," she said. "I think I've always enjoyed Dorinda on this franchise. I'm a fan of the franchise. I've seen every episode, some of them twice. And I thought for her to say that was just really, really a classy move."

Medley, 55, announced her plans to leave RHONY in August after five years on the show. During a recent appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B, Medley admitted that she "did not have a good season this year," and that Bravo did not ask her to return.

"I was ready to go back, I was excited to go back, I was planning to back, and I thought I would have a great year. I wasn't given that option," she said. "They're calling it a pause, which I don't really ... for me, I'm an old-fashioned girl. If you're not waitressing and getting paid, you're not waitressing."

"At the end of the day, it was a mutual 'no,'" she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Eboni K. Williams Takes Responsibility of Being RHONY's First Black Housewife 'Very Seriously'

Williams officially joined the cast in October, making her RHONY's first Black Housewife — a role she's taking "very seriously."

"This is not the first time I've been the first Black woman in a space. I was the first Black woman at my law firm coming out of law school," she previously told PEOPLE. "When you are privileged to be the first, you represent your entire culture. I'm not just on this show as Eboni K. Williams, in many ways, I'm on this show representing Black womanhood. I take that responsibility very seriously. I don't have the option to be a shrinking violet."