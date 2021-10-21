Eboni K. Williams Wants to Join The View Full Time After Guest Co-Hosting: 'It's the Dream Job'

Eboni K. Williams is tossing her hat in the ring for a full-time job on The View.

"It was an amazing two days. It was kinda like your birthday for two days in a row," Williams told Entertainment Tonight after her hosting run. "It was amazing."

The lawyer and TV personality went on to reference View alum and fellow attorney Star Jones, who served as a co-host from 1997 to 2006.

"It's the dream job, it is," Williams said. "Ever since I was 12 years old, and I always wanted to be an attorney, so seeing Star Jones in that seat and showing what one could do on a national platform, with that background of law and social justice, integrating it with politics and pop culture, from a woman's perspective, it was an honor."

She told the outlet that she's hoping the guest stint will turn into something more permanent.

"The goal, you know, like any other job audition, or interview, right? Do well enough to be invited back," she said. "So, that's my prayer."

As for whether she would leave RHONY, though, Williams said she "would not choose" between the two shows.

"I will tell you, from inside The View conversation, they would be extremely supportive of me bringing my experience as a Housewife," said Williams, RHONY's first-ever Black Housewife. "That's a very unique experience that is culturally relevant. I mean, the very first 'Hot Topic' we discussed on The View is that Washington Post article about, what does reality TV owe Black women? So, I think the opportunity for cross amplification is massive and my dream is to do both."

Eboni K. Williams

McCain, 36, announced her exit from The View in July after four seasons as a panelist. The current co-hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, while CNN reporter Ana Navarro-Cárdenas also makes frequent guest appearances.

Executive producer Brian Teta previously told PEOPLE that the show isn't in any rush to fill McCain's seat.