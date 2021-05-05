"They were as advertised," Eboni K. Williams said Tuesday night on Watch What Happens Live of her Real Housewives of New York City castmates

Eboni K. Williams Says the RHONY Cast Was Everything She Expected: 'Everybody Was Full Throttle'

There were no surprises for Eboni K. Williams when it came to getting acquainted with her Real Housewives of New York City castmates.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked whether the women were what she expected after watching the show before joining the cast, Williams, 37, quipped, "They were as advertised" — but even more so than she would've thought.

"[Luann] was more Lu than expected; Ramona, more Ramona than expected," she said with a laugh. "Sonja, potent."

"Everybody was just full throttle," Williams added. "Very consistent."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Williams made her debut on RHONY as the first Black cast member during Tuesday's season premiere on Bravo.

"Me and Eboni met mutually through mutual friends and we live in the same neighborhood," Leah said on the episode. "Eboni is pretty much the epitome of Black-girl magic. She is a lawyer, she's an AKA, she's a broadcaster, she took on the President — and she does this all while looking hot as f--- in Louboutins."

Eboni was introduced to the rest of the group, including Luann, 55, Ramona, 64, and Sonja, 57, during a brunch at Sonja's townhouse. And she quickly proved she'd be able to fit right in.

"I don't know Eboni well, I just know her socially and in passing but I've always liked her and thought she was beautiful," said Luann.

The Real Housewives of New York City Eboni K. Williams Eboni K. Williams | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

RELATED VIDEO: Eboni K. Williams Takes Responsibility of Being RHONY's First Black Housewife "Very Seriously"

But a trailer for the new season that PEOPLE exclusively unveiled in March teased a confrontation between Eboni and Ramona. In one scene, Eboni called out her castmate after Ramona was heard referring to her house staff as "the help."

"The 'help' comment was a little triggering for me," she said, to which Ramona replied, "Here's to hospitality assistance."

And Ramona wasn't the only woman to butt heads with the newcomer. When Eboni said she has "more education, frankly, than anyone at this table," Luann quickly became offended, telling her, "Don't come into my house and tell me I don't have an education."

"I can leave your house, Lu," Eboni replied.