Eboni K. Williams Joins The Real Housewives of New York City as the First Black Cast Member

It's official! The Real Housewives of New York City has found its newest Housewife.

Attorney and television host Eboni K. Williams has joined the cast, making history as RHONY's first Black Housewife, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," she said in a statement. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

TMZ was the first to report the news of Williams' casting on Thursday.

Williams, 37, is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News. She also has hosting credits on Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, NBA 2K and more.

Image zoom Lev Radin/Getty Images

But before joining the television world, the North Carolina-native earned her law degree at school at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. After receiving her Juris Doctor degree, specialized in family law and civil litigation.

In 2017, she released her book titled Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success.

Williams receiving an apple comes after actress Garcelle Beauvais was cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10, becoming the first Black Housewife in a predominantly white cast. (The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Atlanta historically feature all-Black casts, with the exception of original RHOA star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who left for her own spinoff, Don't Be Tardy, in 2012.)

Williams' casting news comes after the franchise lost Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley. Mortimer, 45, left RHONY mid-season to move to Chicago to be with her now-fiancé Scott Kluth. And after five seasons on the show, Medley, 55, announced her plans to leave RHONY in August.