Eboni K. Williams is the most recent addition to the Real Housewives of New York City cast

Eboni K. Williams Confirms There Will Be a RHONY Reunion, Says Joining the Show Was 'Worth It'

In a recent interview with Variety, Williams looked back on her experience on RHONY — including some of the more "difficult" parts — and addressed the reports that there won't be a reunion due to scheduling difficulties.

"I was told a time. I was told that we're having a reunion," she told the outlet. "I was told what to wear to said reunion."

The Real Housewives of New York City Eboni K. Williams Eboni K. Williams | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

Williams also said that certain episodes were "really difficult to watch" over the past few months, noting her drama with de Lesseps and Singer in particular.

In one June episode, de Lesseps, 56, called Williams "angry," later leading Williams to have to sit down with her and explain "why it's unacceptable to call a Black woman angry in that context today."

"I was proud of a lot of that conversation. I was proud of the listening that all the women did, I was proud of myself," she told Variety.

Aside from the difficulties, Williams said her time on RHONY has been "worth it."

eboni k. williams, Luann de Lesseps Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, Manny Carabel/Getty Images

"It's absolutely worth it. I think that this has been a growing opportunity for me personally. I mean, my God, I found my father," she said, referencing her search for her biological father in this season.

"My representation on this platform is really important," she continued. "It's so much bigger than me. It's been fun. I mean, listen, it was COVID. You know, is it more fun when we get to take really big international trips, and kind of lean into the glitz and glamour of 'Housewives'-ism? Yeah. And hopefully, that lies in front of us."

As for whether she'll stay on for another season, Williams said she doesn't deal "in speculation."