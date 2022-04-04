EastEnders Star June Brown Dead at 95: 'Loved and Adored By Everyone'

Actress June Brown, who was widely known for her role as character Dot Cotton in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Sunday. She was 95.

The BBC, which has been broadcasting EastEnders since 1985, confirmed her death to PEOPLE with a statement from Brown's family.

"We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side," the statement read. "We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Brown has starred on EastEnders since 1985, though she took a brief break from playing the character in the mid '90s. She returned years later, and left the show permanently in February 2020.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments," an Eastenders spokesperson told PEOPLE. "We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June's family and friends."

"There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humor will never be forgotten," the Eastenders representative continued. "A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June's memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten."

She was so beloved by British audiences, she was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) — honors given by the royal family to those who have had a significant impact on the arts, charity or education community. They're the two highest orders behind damehood and knighthood.

Many of Brown's former costars spoke out her passing, in statements obtained by PEOPLE.

"I'm truly heartbroken by this news,' said Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy on the series. "June Brown OBE, MBE, was an amazing woman and a truly wonderful actress. I shared many scenes with her over the years and she was always someone I looked up to and learnt from. There will never be another June Brown and I'm sending all my love to her family."

Added Adam Woodyatt, known to viewers as Ian: "I'm lost for words, something June never was. So many memories, so much fun. Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown."

Born on February 16, 1927, Brown also starred in Ain't Misbehavin, Gormenghast, The 14, Straw Dogs, Lace, Sunday Bloody Sunday, Coronation Street, The Duchess of Duke Street among several other projects over her decades-long spanning career.

Prior to her death, Brown's health had started to decline in recent years.

In 2019, Brown opened up about suffering from age-related macular degeneration, which was causing her to slowly lose her vision. "I've got very poor sight. I've got extra lenses inside my eyes to try to help me read better," she said. "They help with peripheral vision, but I've got no central vision.:

The condition became so severe that Brown struggled to recognize her longtime friends and colleagues. "I can't go out socially," she said at the time. "I never go to soap awards now. I don't recognize people I know and they would think that I was snubbing them."

Her accolades throughout her career included winning best actress at the Inside Soap Awards in 2005. During the same year, the British Soap Awards honored Brown with a lifetime achievement award. She was nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for best actress in 2009.

"When you join EastEnders, there are some characters both on and off screen that are just iconic and June Brown, OBE, MBE is at the top of that list, EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Her creation and portrayal of Dot Cotton made a huge impact in British television, she created iconic moments that not only entertained the nation but at times changed it a little for the better."