There are two sides to every story, but the new season of E! True Hollywood Story will explore what it always has about Hollywood: the truth.

The new teaser for the popular documentary series offers an inside look at one of the biggest names in Hollywood in Kim Kardashian and highlights one of the most controversial events that have had people talking for years — the NXIVM cult.

“Never in a million years would I have thought a self-help group could be a sex cult,” says actress Catherine Oxenberg in the teaser.

Her daughter, India Oxenberg, was previously a subject of the NXIVM sect, led by Keith Raniere.

Catherine, 57, eventually rescued her daughter from the group, which also included Smallville actress Alison Mack as a pivotal member. Mack, 37, is currently awaiting a sentence after pleading guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy.

The NXIVM-centric episode, which will be featured during the premiere on Oct. 6, also offers inside information from Barbara Bouchey, who was married to Raniere, 58, from 2000 to 2009.

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian West will get her own centric-episode on Oct. 13, and the teaser implies her odds of reaching the Oval Office aren’t too far-fetched.

“Can Kim become the next president of the United States? Absolutely,” a voice says in the teaser.

Kim’s husband Kayne West, sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam Chaza will also speak on the family’s societal dominance.

Rap legend Da Brat will give her take on if women have it harder in the world of Hip-Hop on the third and final episode on Oct. 20. “You always want to be f—able,” she says in the teaser.

“In this industry, sex sells,” says another voice. Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, Young M.A and Rapsody will also appear during the Hip-Hop-centric episode.

E! True Hollywood first premiered in 1996 and has drawn attention to a wide number of Hollywood scandals, murders, mysteries and “Where are they now?” investigations of former childhood stars.

The murder trial of Selena Quintanilla-Perez and the life and career of Macaulay Culkin are two of the most notable topics explored during the longtime E! series.

E! True Hollywood Story will premiere Oct. 6 (10 p.m. ET) on E!