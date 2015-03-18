E! Postpones Return of Fashion Police Until September

Anyone wanting to see how Fashion Police responds to the sudden departures of Kathy Griffin and Kelly Osbourne will have to wait a little longer.

E! announced Tuesday that its plan to return with a new episode on March 31 has been scrapped; now it won’t return until September.

“We look forward to taking this opportunity to refresh the show before the next awards season,” according to an E! statement. “Our talented co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski, along with executive producer Melissa Rivers, will continue their roles as we evolve the show into its next chapter for the legions of Fashion Police fans around the world.”

The decision to delay the show’s return comes six days after Griffin announced via Twitter that she was leaving the show she only joined in January as the replacement for the late Joan Rivers. And her announcement came on the heels of Osbourne’s resignation, who said on Feb. 27 that was she was stepping down from the show she helped to launch in 2010 to “pursue other opportunities.”

The mini-exodus was fueled by the show’s decision to air a joke about Zendaya’s hairstyle at last month’s Academy Awards. Rancic kicked up controversy after she said that the Disney star, who wore dreadlocks, looked like “she smells like patchouli or weed.” Earlier this month, Griffin told a Chicago newspaper that “I wouldn’t have said the joke in the first place” and Rancic shouldn’t have anyone write jokes for her.

Rancic has “enough great insider gossip from actually being on the red carpet,” Griffin added. “That’s what fans want to hear the next day. Just talk and be yourself.”

