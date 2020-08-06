Lilliana Vazquez also co-hosted E!'s Pop of the Morning alongside Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz

E! News Host Lilliana Vazquez Says She 'Will Miss' the Show After Its Cancellation

Lilliana Vazquez is saying farewell to E! News and Pop of the Morning.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old TV host and style expert shared a heartfelt post on Instagram after news broke on Wednesday that E!'s New York-based entertainment shows, E! News, Pop of the Morning, and In the Room had all been canceled.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for NBC confirmed the cancellations to PEOPLE on Thursday.

Sharing an image of herself walking outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza where the show filmed in New York City, Vazquez began her caption with a Bible quote from Revelations 3:8: "See. I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut. "

"Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief," she added. "Yes...even the 4am call time."

Vazquez co-hosted E! News and Pop of the Morning with Australian radio host Scott Tweedie and former NFL star Victor Cruz. The show premiered on January 6 but was placed on hiatus March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations come less than a year after E! News, which launched in 1991, transitioned its nightly Los Angeles show — hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy — to a morning program in New York.

Image zoom Pop of the Morning Lars Niki/E! Entertainment

The network also launched two more NYC-based shows: Pop of the Morning, which featured a panel of hosts discussing the day’s biggest entertainment news stories, and In the Room, which was hosted by Kennedy and followed him as he interviewed celebrities inside their homes.

According to Variety, the cancellations will translate to layoffs within the New York-based production team, which is fewer than 10 people. The extent of the layoffs are unclear.