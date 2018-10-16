E! Is Launching a New Late-Night Show, Nightly Pop: All the Details!

Set your DVRs: E! is launching a brand-new show.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the network will premiere a new late-night series, Nightly Pop, on Oct. 29, following the Oct. 28 premiere of Busy Philipps‘ new show, Busy Tonight.

Nightly Pop will be co-hosted by Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March. The half-hour weekly series will be Monday night’s candid breakdown of the biggest pop culture entertainment news stories of the week.

And if PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek is any indication, the hosts will offer an unfiltered, unscripted take on Hollywood’s biggest scoops. “We make up our own rules here,” Stewart says.

Stewart, a Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, co-hosts E!’s Daily Pop and has contributed to the network’s Live from the Red Carpet award show coverage. Parker also co-hosts Daily Pop and hosts VH1’s Love & Hip Hop reunions. March, grandson of former game show host Hal March, hosts Sugar Rush on Netflix and Emogenius on Game Show Network.

Nightly Pop premieres Oct. 29 at 10:30 p.m. ET on E!