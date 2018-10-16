E! Is Launching a New Late-Night Show, Nightly Pop: All the Details!

Aurelie Corinthios
October 16, 2018 09:00 AM

Set your DVRs: E! is launching a brand-new show.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the network will premiere a new late-night series, Nightly Pop, on Oct. 29, following the Oct. 28 premiere of Busy Philipps‘ new show, Busy Tonight.

Nightly Pop will be co-hosted by Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March. The half-hour weekly series will be Monday night’s candid breakdown of the biggest pop culture entertainment news stories of the week.

And if PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek is any indication, the hosts will offer an unfiltered, unscripted take on Hollywood’s biggest scoops. “We make up our own rules here,” Stewart says.

RELATED VIDEO: Our Instagram Crush Busy Philipps Takes Us Inside Her Feed

Stewart, a Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, co-hosts E!’s Daily Pop and has contributed to the network’s Live from the Red Carpet award show coverage. Parker also co-hosts Daily Pop and hosts VH1’s Love & Hip Hop reunions. March, grandson of former game show host Hal March, hosts Sugar Rush on Netflix and Emogenius on Game Show Network.

Nightly Pop premieres Oct. 29 at 10:30 p.m. ET on E!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.