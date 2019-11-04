E!'s New Reality Show Meet the Frasers Follows a Young Medium and His Beauty Queen Girlfriend

Look out, Tyler Henry — there’s a new psychic in town!

E! is coming out with a new reality series following another young psychic medium called Meet the Frasers, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The series will follow Matt Fraser, a Rhode Island-born psychic medium, as he prepares for the release of his book, When Heaven Calls, while attempting to balance his hectic event schedule and relationship with 21-year-old pageant queen girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis.

And while Matt and Papigiotis support each other as their individual careers take off, the couple must also deal with the input of their overly involved families. From riding in a blinged-out SUV to live readings to wearing matching, bedazzled jackets, his family is there for him every step of the way.

Image zoom

“I work with my family every single day,” Matt, 28, says in a sneak peek at the new show.

And his family has no shortage of opinions — especially when it comes to Matt and his career.

“He is the top psychic medium in my book,” his mom says, while his sister notes that Matt “wears what he wants and says what he wants.”

The new series follows the success of Henry’s hit E! show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, in which the 22-year-old psychic gives readings to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Meet the Frasers premieres Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on E!