Dynasty and All My Children Actor Michael Nader Dead at 76

Michael Nader, best known for his roles on Dynasty and All My Children, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 76.

The actor passed away in his Northern California home on Monday morning from an untreatable form of cancer. On Wednesday, Nader's wife, Jodi Lister Nader, released a statement regarding his death to TV writer Michael Fairman.

"With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms' virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction at the time of his death. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."

Nader's acting career spanned nearly four decades. He landed his first soap opera role in 1975 when he appeared for three years on CBS' As the World Turns. In 1983, he would score his first primetime soap opera gig as Alexi Theopolous Bare Essence.

Erica (Susan Lucci) and Dimitri (Michael Nader) held their wedding at Wildwind, the groom's gothic estate, on July 1, 1993 on ABC Daytime's ALL MY CHILDREN Credit: Ann Limongello/ABC via Getty

Later that year, Nader began starring as Dex Dexter on ABC's Dynasty. He stayed with the show until its finale in 1989. The role remains one of Nader's most famous.

Shortly after, Nader would take on another of his most recognizable roles as Dimitri Marick, the on-again-off-again lover to Susan Lucci's Erica Kane on ABC's daytime soap opera All My Children.

He would stay with the role from 1991 to 2001 and then reappear in the Prospect Park online revival of the series in 2013.