'Superman & Lois' 's Dylan Walsh Is 'Very Proud' of Son Tom's Real-Life Heroism After Baltimore Harbor Crash

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after Thomas Walsh, the son of actor Dylan Walsh, jumped into the water at Inner Harbor to rescue a driver

Published on March 23, 2023 03:24 PM
Dylan Walsh attends the 39th annual PaleyFest LA - "Superman & Lois" at Dolby Theatre on April 03, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Dylan Walsh's son Thomas "Tom" Walsh is being praised as a hero after saving a driver from the water at Inner Harbor.

A rep for the Superman & Lois actor confirms to PEOPLE that Tom, a 26-year-old sous chef at Baltimore's Phillips Seafood, was the bystander who dove into the water and pulled the man to safety.

"On behalf of the company and the Phillips family, we are just proud and inspired by Tom's efforts," a spokesperson for Phillips tells PEOPLE.

The Nip/Tuck star's rep also tells PEOPLE Dylan "is very proud" of his son.

Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a rescue call shortly after 4 p.m. at the popular tourism area, where Tom had already pulled the driver from the car, according to a statement. He and the driver were both treated for minor injuries and transported to a nearby hospital.

Tom's coworker Jordan Payne was walking to work when she saw a crowd looking into the water, where a white car had just driven off the harbor, The Baltimore Banner reported. She ran to the restaurant and alerted her coworkers before Tom jumped into the water with all his clothes on and swam over to the car.

Footage of the heroic moment shared by The Banner appears to show Tom trying to punch through the passenger window before standing on the hood and kicking in the windshield. He then pulled the driver through the opening before handing him off to someone standing on the harbor.

Although the driver was conscious and did not appear to be hurt, Payne said of Tom: "His hand is like all the way cut up. His whole knuckles are busted."

Dylan, 59, shares Tom and daughter Joanna Marie, 25, with his first wife Melora Walters, as well as 19-year-old Stella Haven with ex-wife Joanna Going. He also shares two children with Leslie Bourque.

