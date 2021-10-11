The actor shared his sweet birthday message to the former Victoria's Secret Angel on Instagram

Dylan Sprouse 'Can't Wait to See What This New Chapter Holds' with Girlfriend Barbara Palvin

Cheers to Barbara Palvin!

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model celebrated her 28th birthday with longtime love Dylan Sprouse, over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum shared a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend of three years.

"Late but worth the wait. Happy birthday to my Oktoberfest fraulein," Sprouse captioned the Instagram post, along with a series of photos of the pair at the Oktoberfest-themed celebration.

The After We Collided actor gushed, "Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you. You grow greater with each passing year and I can't wait to see what this new chapter holds for us. I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you after filming 🍻 ❤️"

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin birthday Credit: Dylan spouse / instagram

Both Palvin and Sprouse dressed accordingly for the birthday bash.

The Victoria's Secret Angel kept true to the theme and slipped into a dirndl, a traditional Bavarian outfit consisting of a white blouse, apron, and skirt. She finished off the look with a fresh-face and her hair in braided pigtails.

Sprouse opted for a pair of traditional shorts and a waistcoat for the festivities.

The duo topped off the celebration with pitchers of beer and a birthday cake!

In September, the pair made an appearance at the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event in N.Y.C.

RELATED VIDEO: Barbara Palvin Wanted to Make Things Exclusive with Dylan Sprouse 'The First Minute We Met'

Palvin shared photos to her Instagram account, of the couple looking lucky in love and dapper as ever!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November 2018, Palvin opened up about their romance, telling Vogue Australia, "It's not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years."