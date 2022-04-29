Dylan said he decided to change his body after growing up with insecurities

Dylan Sprouse Shows Off His Body Transformation After Deciding He 'Wanted to Change': 'I'm Proud'

Dylan Sprouse is proud of his progress.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum opened up about his body transformation journey on Instagram Thursday, revealing that he decided to get in shape after years of insecurities while growing up in the spotlight.

"Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head," he wrote alongside a series of photos. "This is my meat head post. Been a long slog but I'm proud of the progress I've made and I ain't done yet."

The caption was accompanied by a series of workout and shirtless photos, showing off the actor's abs and biceps.

Dylan's friends applauded his progress in the comments section of the post. Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote "Lfg," while actor Denny Love joked, "I once seen u eat 8 Glizzy's in one sitting 🌭 Now you built like Goku… what is this Wizardry?"

The candid post was a rare one for Dylan, who is rarely active on social media.

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

While the actor typically keeps a low profile, he recently stepped out with his twin brother Cole Sprouse at the Vanity Fair's annual Academy Awards party last month.

At the bash, the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody costars posed for photos together. Dylan's longtime girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, also accompanied the group.