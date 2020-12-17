The project marks the Suite Life of Zack & Cody star's first TV role in almost a decade

Dylan Sprouse Joins the Cast of Mindy Kaling's Upcoming Comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls

Dylan Sprouse is returning to television.

The 28-year-old actor — who rose to fame starring in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alongside twin brother Cole — has landed his first TV role in almost a decade, joining the cast of Mindy Kaling's upcoming comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

According to Variety, which broke the news, Sprouse will play Nico, a junior at Essex College, the prestigious New England university where the series is set.

"Been a while since I've done a series...roughly 10 years. But it's because I was hoping for a good one, and this seems like a great one," Sprouse wrote on social media of the news. "Happy to be onboard alongside a great cast and crew. Thankful today."

In addition to all of the congratulatory responses from his friends and loved ones, including girlfriend Barbara Palvin, his brother couldn't help leaving his own teasing comment.

"What are they gonna do when they find out you're not funny," the Riverdale star quipped in an exchange captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

"Oh no," Kaling jokingly replied.

It was announced in October that Timothée Chalamet's older sister Pauline Chalamet had landed a leading role in the HBO Max series.

Pauline, 28, will star as Kimberly, who enters college as the valedictorian of her small Arizona high school, Deadline previously reported. Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott round out the cast.

"So excited about this one," Kaling, 41, tweeted alongside the announcement. "Can't wait to show off these talented young women in The Sex Lives of College Girls."

Although the project marks Sprouse's return to television, the actor has appeared in a number of films.