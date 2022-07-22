Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 11, 2019 in Florence, Italy

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are madly in love and not afraid to show it.

The supermodel and Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum are almost always laughing together, whether in Instagram photos or at events, and they've been going strong since their first date in 2018.

The pair tends to fly under the radar, but they aren't shy about posing together on red carpets, with Palvin often sharing sweet glimpses into their life together on her Instagram account. "I'm very much in love right now," the supermodel shared in 2018. "I feel like I found the perfect guy."

Just six months after making their relationship official, the couple moved in together in January 2019. From their Instagram debut to their red carpet appearances, here is Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's relationship timeline.

2017: Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin meet at a party

Sprouse and Palvin first met at a party, and following the event, the actor slid into the model's DMs.

"She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs," Sprouse told W Magazine in 2019. "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

2018: Barbara Palvin flies to China to see Dylan Sprouse

As Sprouse was heading to China for a six-month shoot, Palvin finally texted him back. The Hungarian model ultimately ended up flying to China to meet Sprouse for their first date, she said on PEOPLE Now. "I kind of flew to China to see him after talking for three months."

Palvin said she was supposed to work in China but that her scheduled gig was canceled. She asked Sprouse if it was crazy that she still wanted to come to China to see him and recalled his response: "Please come."

She added that he'd asked to be exclusive but that she told him she had to get to know him more — "And then I was like, 'OK, let's do it.' … I just sat down, took a deep breath, and I'm like, 'What am I waiting for? There's no other guy I would love more than I love him, and he's got everything that I need.' "

The couple officially began dating in June 2018.

August 4, 2018: Barbara Palvin shares a photo with Dylan Sprouse on Instagram

Boss show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Feb 2019

The couple made their relationship Instagram official when Palvin posted a photo with Sprouse for his birthday in 2018. "Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all ♥️🤗," Palvin captioned a photo of her winking alongside Sprouse. "Happy birthday Boss Baby 🎂."

The photo also showed off Sprouse's new look: After years of shoulder-length strands, the actor cut his hair short.

November 9, 2018: Dylan Sprouse brings Barbara Palvin burgers after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sprouse supported his girlfriend at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — her first in six years — and brought her a bag of exactly what she'd been craving.

"He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me," Palvin told PEOPLE from backstage while preparing for the catwalk. Sprouse indeed delivered, keeping the bag of burgers safe under his seat during the show.

She later posted a photo of herself smooching Sprouse with the caption, "Better than burgers."

November 14, 2018: Barbara Palvin says Dylan Sprouse is 'the perfect guy'

Palvin made it clear that she was in love when she told Vogue Australia about her romance with Sprouse.

"It's not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years," she said. "It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle. … That's what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love and I'm very much in love right now."

January 2019: Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse move in together

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the special screening of HBO Max's "Moonshot" at E.P. & L.P. on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, California

Sprouse and Palvin took their relationship to the next level in January 2019 when they moved in together in Brooklyn, New York.

"We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!" Sprouse captioned a since-deleted photo of himself and Palvin in their new pad.

Palvin posted a selfie with Sprouse with the caption, "Two worms officially in the big apple."

February 8, 2019: Barbara Palvin says she still hasn't met Dylan Sprouse's twin brother, Cole Sprouse

Even though Palvin and Sprouse lived together by February 2019, she still hadn't met his twin, Cole.

"I still haven't met his brother," Palvin told W Magazine in an interview. "Soon!"

Sprouse explained that it was because Cole was busy filming Riverdale in Vancouver.

February 24, 2019: Barbara Palvin finally meets Cole Sprouse

Palvin finally met Cole at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party. A photo obtained by E! News showed the trio mingling together at the annual A-list soirée.

Despite not meeting in the flesh for a while, Cole frequently interacted with Palvin and Sprouse on Instagram, often jokingly trolling them in their comments section. He commented on a since-deleted post of Sprouse and Palvin's W Magazine spread that the snapshots looked like "the last photos people take before they disappear in a tragic ballooning accident."

March 14, 2019: Dylan Sprouse supports Barbara Palvin's new gig as a Victoria's Secret Angel

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City

The model told PEOPLE that Sprouse wasn't totally surprised when she got her wings as a Victoria's Secret Angel in March 2019.

"He couldn't believe it," she recalled of telling her beau the happy news. "Then he was like, 'I told you. I knew it.' " Sprouse was the first person she called when she found out about her heavenly status — even before telling her parents!

March 18, 2019: Dylan Sprouse surprises Barbara Palvin

On March 19, 2019, Palvin posted a carousel of photos of a surprise celebration in honor of her new status as a Victoria's Secret Angel.

"Soooo my friends surprised me last night and I only cried of shock for 2 minutes," she captioned the snapshots, several of which featured her and Sprouse together. "A new record! Thank you and I love you all."

April 7, 2019: Dylan Sprouse takes over Barbara Palvin's Instagram

Sprouse reluctantly took over Palvin's Instagram by posting a selfie on her account.

"Hey guys it's Dylan. Babs has tasked me to write a caption before we watch another episode so I'm just writing anything to get this over with," he wrote. "Please don't judge me for this. I'm tired and lazy and just want to watch anime now. Insert witty quip here. Cheers."

May 8, 2019: Barbara Palvin says it was love at first sight with Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on May 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida

In an interview with PEOPLE Now, Palvin was asked when she knew she wanted to be Sprouse's girlfriend. "Um, the first minute we met," she answered.

June 16, 2019: Barbara Palvin marks her first anniversary with Dylan Sprouse

Palvin kept her anniversary message to Sprouse simple, writing, "Happy anniversary I love you." She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a candid shot from the W Magazine shoot, as well as several other pictures of her and Sprouse goofing around and laughing.

August 4, 2019: Barbara Palvin wishes Dylan Sprouse a happy birthday

Palvin posted a cozy black-and-white photo with Sprouse on Instagram on Aug. 4, 2019, to mark his 27th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the world's best snuggler," she wrote. "Thank you for letting me be part of ur life. I'm so proud of the hard working man you are and I hope this year is filled with all the love and happiness you deserve. ♥️ I love you."

September 2019: Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse hit up Milan Fashion Week

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Sprouse and Palvin coordinated at Milan Fashion Week, where they finger-gun posed together at a Hugo Boss presentation. Palvin rocked a white suit by the fashion line, while Sprouse opted for an electric blue ensemble over a white shirt with orange details.

December 6, 2019: Barbara Palvin shares a silly, sweet snap with Dylan Sprouse

On Dec. 6, 2019, Palvin posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her and Sprouse laughing and interlocking their fingers. "I love you baby but if you poke me / tickle me one more time im gonna break ur little fingie ? ? @themattkwan," she wrote.

January 2020: Dylan Sprouse says Barbara Palvin is a good cook

Palvin can work a catwalk and a kitchen. Sprouse told PEOPLE that Palvin uses Sprouse's mead from All-Wise Meadery to cook.

"Barbara is a fantastic chef … and so a lot of the time I eat what she likes to make," he said. "She's made some nice glazes for chicken … and reductions. She's very clever."

February 9, 2020: Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend an Oscars afterparty

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Palvin and Sprouse attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. Palvin, sporting a gorgeous Versace gown, posted a series of photos from the evening on Instagram with the caption, "In my dream dress with my dream date ♥️."

February 18, 2020: Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse recount their first kiss

In a video for Vogue, Palvin and Sprouse recounted their first date and first kiss. Sprouse said that on their first date in China, Palvin ate one-third of his burrito in a single bite.

"Then you asked me to kiss you! That was our first kiss, after you horked down a third of my burrito," Sprouse said. Palvin joked that they'd been talking and texting for months, so she "had to take control" and recalled asking Sprouse, "Are you going to kiss me or what?"

May 19, 2020: Barbara Palvin plugs Dylan Sprouse's first-ever comic book

Palvin was a supportive girlfriend, endorsing Sprouse's first-ever comic book, Suneater, in an Instagram post on May 19, 2020. She posted photos from their W Magazine shoot of her brushing Sprouse's teeth as well as a snapshot of the Suneater cover, writing, "It was just a year ago when you couldn't even brush ur teeth alone and now look at you. Your first ever ‼️COMIC BOOK ‼️ SUNEATER ‼️ is up for preorder!!! (Link in Bio) It is so inspiring to watch you achieve your dreams/goals! Proud of you ♥️."

June 17, 2020: Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin celebrate their two-year anniversary

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the special screening of HBO Max's "Moonshot" at E.P. & L.P. on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, California

Sprouse honored his and Palvin's two-year anniversary on June 17, 2020. He tweeted a photo of Palvin and him beaming and hugging on a mountaintop, writing, "Happy two year anniversary. Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. To many more!"

He wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that the photo was taken from a trip the couple took to Yosemite National Park's Olmstead Point.

February 15, 2021: Barbara Palvin wishes Dylan Sprouse a happy Valentine's Day

Palvin posted a photo of herself gazing at a stone-faced Sprouse for Valentine's Day with the caption, "My Valentine 🙇🏻‍♀️♥️ posting a day late cause I was too busy loving you yesterday. Thank you for being you! And thank you for baking the most delicious pumpkin pie cheesecake 🦦 I love you."

August 4, 2021: Barbara Palvin wishes Dylan Sprouse a happy birthday

Palvin posted a black-and-white photo of Sprouse on his 29th birthday with a sweet message to her beau referencing their love of anime.

"Happy birthday to the one and only, the funniest, the handsomests, the bestest guy who ever walked the Earth, my partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke," she wrote. "I love you ♥️."

September 10, 2021: Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse share a laugh

Barbara Palvin, left, and Dylan Sprouse attend the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event at Hudson Yards, in New York Revolve Gallery NYFW Event, New York, United States - 09 Sep 2021

The couple were photographed laughing together at the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week Event on Sept. 10, 2021. Palvin wore a short cream dress with long sleeves and a V-neckline, while Sprouse sported a burgundy suit and white shirt.

October 11, 2021: Dylan Sprouse wishes Barbara Palvin a happy birthday

They marked the supermodel's 28th birthday with a since-deleted Instagram post from Sprouse's account, complete with photos of him and Palvin in Oktoberfest garb. Palvin wore a white blouse under a blue skirt and apron and had her hair in pigtails, while Sprouse wore a gingham plaid shirt under a dark blue waistcoat with tan shorts.

"Late but worth the wait. Happy birthday to my Oktoberfest fraulein," he wrote. "Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you. You grow greater with each passing year and I can't wait to see what this new chapter holds for us. I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you after filming 🍻 ❤️."

The couple had a cake that read "Happy Birthday Babs" as well as beer for the celebration.

March 27, 2022: Barbara Palvin joins Dylan and Cole Sprouse at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

After meeting Cole for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2019, Palvin joined him and Dylan for the magazine's 2022 Academy Awards afterparty as well. The Sprouse twins posed on the red carpet together and joked about their plans for the evening ahead.

"[To] get out alive. I hear it's going to be a battle royale in there. It's the big one," Cole cracked. When asked about the last time they hit the red carpet event, Sprouse said, "I sneaked [sic] in. Did you know that 'sneaked' is the actual way to say it? A lot of people think 'snuck' is the way to say it, but that is not correct."

Sprouse and Palvin also attended Elton John's Oscar viewing party earlier in the evening, where they coordinated in Armani ensembles.

July 1, 2022: Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse appear in a music video

Both Palvin and Sprouse played a part in Bazzi's music video for his new single, "Miss America." In the video, the supermodel played a Miss America contestant, while Sprouse portrayed a judge.