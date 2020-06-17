Dylan Sprouse Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary with Barbara Palvin: 'Here's to Us Looking More Alike'

Dylan Sprouse is celebrating two years with girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

Sprouse, 27, commemorated the big day by paying tribute to his model love on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two year anniversary," Sprouse captioned a sweet selfie of the couple posing at Olmstead Point — with a view of the mountains in the background.

"Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods," he joked.

"I love you," the actor signed the tribute.

Sprouse posted the same message on Twitter, prompting fans to agree that he and his Palvin, 26, do resemble each other.

"Well, I'm glad I wasn't the only one who thought you two look alike. Cutie patooties nonetheless. I'm jealous," one fan tweeted.

Last year, the couple took their relationship to new heights when they moved into a Brooklyn, New York apartment together.

“We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!” Sprouse captioned a photo showing himself and Palvin posing for a selfie in their new pad, which boasts an impressive view of the New York City skyline.

Image zoom Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Theo Wargo/Getty

Palvin also announced the news, posting the same selfie her beau shared.

“Two worms officially in the big apple,” Palvin wrote.

In November 2018, Palvin opened up about their romance, telling Vogue Australia, “It’s not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years.”