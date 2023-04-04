Dylan McDermott Teases 'Greatest Crossover Event Ever' Ahead of 3-Hour 'FBI' Episode (Exclusive)

Dick Wolf is turning Tuesday night television into a federal case — literally.

The longtime producer is uniting his three CBS dramas — FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted — for a "global crossover event" on Tuesday, and FBI: Most Wanted star Dylan McDermott is teeing up quite the evening.

"It's an amazing cast on all the shows — an incredible storyline — us working as a unit. I thought it was really fun. I think it's going to be an incredible three hours," he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It's great to see us interacting with each other, going from show to show. The universe comes together on one special night. It's definitely going to be appointment television," adds McDermott, 61.

The three-part mega-episode, titled "Imminent Threat" will see the FBI teams from each show working together when an American citizen is abducted in Rome and an international plot for a mass-casualty terror attack in New York City is subsequently discovered.

But McDermott, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, is no stranger to crossover projects in the Wolf Entertainment world.

Though this will be his first one since joining the FBI franchise a year ago, McDermott was involved in a Law & Order universe multi-show event while portraying evil crime boss Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC.

McDermott says his existing history with Wolf helped make the transition from one show to the next seamless.

"Dick Wolf knew my style of acting and loved what I did as Richard Wheatley and saw me in this role. I had no idea. So we sat down and really kind of went through it, and I told him what I wanted for Remy," McDermott shares.

"That was great because I didn't want to walk into a role that I didn't know. I really wanted to have a part in creating who this guy was. By the time I got to set, I was comfortable with the character right away," he continues.

With the switching of the shows (and networks), McDermott also switched character archetypes. He went from playing the villain to embodying the hero, and his favorite part of playing Scott so far is getting to incorporate covert operations into the plot.

"This year it's been great because I really love going undercover. That was another important thing that I wanted to do with the role a couple times each season," he reveals. "I think the priest is my favorite role since I've taken over this show."

As for how viewers have responded to his time on FBI: Most Wanted, McDermott is grateful to have been welcomed into the fold.

"I think the audience really appreciates it. It's kind of a little bit of a different show than what it was, and I think that people are digging that. I love playing Remy," he says. "There's something about this guy that I fully understand and appreciate, and his passion is something that I bring to work and to every single episode that I've done thus far."

McDermott is also the kind of actor, it turns out, who can watch his own work back. He loves being heavily involved in the entire process, from creating Scott to watching the agent come to life every week on screen.

"I watch all the episodes because I want this show to be successful. The hardest thing about making television is you have to keep doing it. And you can't let the fans down," McDermott explains.

"There's a bar that is set, and you have to keep putting out great shows or people won't come back. That's how it works. They have the remote in their hand, and they turn you off and they go to another station," he says. "So my job is to make this show as compelling as I possibly can, so it stays on the air for a long time."

And, while the longevity of Wolf Entertainment shows is not to be doubted (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is currently in its 24th season), the filming schedule behind-the-scenes for a crossover is no joke either.

It takes "months" to film a three-show behemoth like this project, says McDermott. But, the final result is always worth it.

"I'm exhausted, but I'm happy," he says, and he's touting the TV event with the highest of praise.

"How about the greatest crossover event ever?" McDermott says of the endeavor, also meaning that, yes, he wants his friends over at the Organized Crime Control Bureau to know they "sure" need to step up their game next time they have a crossover of their own.

The FBI crossover event airs Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.