The actor teased that the steamy deleted scene was too provocative even for the graphic Netflix series

Dylan McDermott Says Sex Scene with Patti LuPone Was Cut from Hollywood : 'It Was Too Hot for TV'

Dylan McDermott didn't hold back for at least one Hollywood sex scene.

In a new interview with Schön! magazine, the actor, 58, revealed that an intimate scene he shared with costar Patti LuPone, 71, never saw the light of day — because it was simply too steamy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My sex scene with Patti LuPone was cut because it was too hot for TV,” McDermott said, not sharing any further details about the love scene.

In the Netflix series, which debuted in May, McDermott plays Ernie West, a seasoned Tinseltown resident whose acting career never materialized and now oversees a sex work operation. LuPone plays Avis Amberg, a studio exec known to frequent said operation and "go to Dreamland." Ernie ultimately forms a relationship with Ellen Kincaid, played by Holland Taylor.

“He had an optimism and a joy that was completely infectious. Honestly, I didn’t want to stop being him,” said McDermott of Ernie. “The lesson I learned from playing Ernie in Hollywood is to enjoy every minute of your life because ‘we’re all headed for the ol’ dirt pile.’”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Speaking with PeopleTV in May, McDermott shared more about his Hollywood character, explaining that people were coming out of the woodwork to congratulate him on the performance.

"You know, most of the time you do stuff and it doesn't make a dent," he said. "But every once in a while, a show like Hollywood comes along and it really has an impact."

The star added that being told that he's unrecognizable playing Ernie is "the biggest compliment." He said: "That means I'm doing my job, disappearing into the character."

RELATED VIDEO: Hollywood Cast Jokes ‘We Didn’t Know What We Were Signing Up for’ Regarding Racy Sex Scenes

In August, McDermott reflected on 35 years of sobriety, calling it his "greatest accomplishment."

“Today is my Sober Birthday. 35 years! Staying sober has been my greatest accomplishment,” wrote the actor on Instagram at the time. “I say that because I was able to show up for myself in every way possible. In the most turbulent and best of times I had the rock of the 12 steps to guide me. I was able to be a father, son, brother and friend.” (He has two daughters with ex-wife Shiva Rose.)

“Proud of this day because many in my family including my birth mother and father struggled with addiction," he continued. "It was brutal to witness. I’ve also seen many who didn’t make it and that truly breaks my heart. If you’re hurting please get help. The loving hand of #alcoholicsanonymous is always available!”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.