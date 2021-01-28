Dylan McDermott to Star Alongside Christopher Meloni in Law & Order: Organized Crime

"New York here I come!" the Emmy-nominated actor wrote on Instagram Wednesday

Dylan McDermott has joined the cast of NBC's new Law & Order series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The American Horror Story alum will join Christopher Meloni as a series regular, NBC revealed Wednesday. Details about McDermott's character are being kept under wraps at this time.

The 59-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, writing, "New York here I come!" and tagging Meloni, NBC, and the Organized Crime Instagram page.

McDermott earned an Emmy nomination last year for his role as Ernie West in the Netflix series Hollywood. He also recently appeared in No Activity on CBS All Access and starred on American Horror Story from 2011 to 2019.

Meloni, 59, will reprise his role as Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order: SVU spinoff, returning to the NYPD to lead the organized crime unit after experiencing "a devastating personal loss."

"Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one," NBC has said of the upcoming spinoff.

Meloni was an original cast member when the SVU franchise premiered in September 1999. He left in 2011 when contract negotiations broke down, and his character was written off the show in the season 12 finale by retiring from the police force.

The new spinoff — set to air this spring — marks Meloni's first time portraying Stabler in almost a decade.

Mariska Hargitay — who will make an appearance as her character Olivia Benson — shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming show on Instagram Monday.

In one black-and-white picture, Hargitay, 57, poses next to Meloni while filming on location at a cemetery.

Other shots show two director's chairs bearing the names "Stabler" and "Benson" on the front, with the spinoff's title on the back.