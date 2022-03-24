Dylan McDermott Joins FBI: Most Wanted as a 'Charming' New Character — See the First Look

Make way for a new agent.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Dylan McDermott's new character on FBI: Most Wanted. The actor, 60, takes on the role of Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott — the newest head of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the FBI agents grieve the death of their leader Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), the "charming" Remy will take over as head of the department. McDermott will make his debut in the April 12 episode, titled "Covenant," in which Remy will bond with his new team over bagels, drinks and axe throwing.

Dylan McDermott Credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS

Remy's new job brings him back to his hometown of New York City after working out of state for some time. His career experiences include roles at the New York FBI Field Office and Vegas Fugitive Task Force as well as handling violent crimes out of Philadelphia.

In returning to Brooklyn, where both his mother and sister still live, Remy will get in touch with his past and will be quietly relishing his return to NY.C., his Manhattan apartment and seeing old friends again.

Dylan McDermott Credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS

McDermott recently appeared in another Dick Wolf-created series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. For 15 episodes, he played businessman Richard Wheatley, who became Detective Elliot Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) nemesis.

About joining another Dick Wolf production, McDermott tells PEOPLE, "It was an easy yes for me to sign on to FBI: Most Wanted. Having just worked with Dick Wolf on Law and Order: Organized Crime, he allowed me a freedom to invent Richard Wheatley that I absolutely reveled in. Then he encouraged that same freedom for Remy Scott in FBI: Most Wanted."

Dylan McDermott Credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS

McDermott joins FBI: Most Wanted in its third season and its established cast, including Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez.

Speaking about his natural transition with new costars, McDermott says, "It was instant electricity between me and the cast of FBI: Most Wanted. It was as if we had been working together for years!"