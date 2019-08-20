Dylan McDermott Celebrates 35 Years of Sobriety: It's My 'Greatest Accomplishment'

Dylan McDermott is celebrating 35 years of sobriety.

McDermott posted a touching Instagram on Monday, calling the anniversary his “greatest accomplishment.”

“Today is my Sober Birthday. 35 years! Staying sober has been my greatest accomplishment,” wrote the actor, 57. “I say that because I was able to show up for myself in every way possible. In the most turbulent and best of times I had the rock of the 12 steps to guide me. I was able to be a father, son, brother and friend.” (He has two daughters with ex-wife Shiva Rose.)

Having come from a family of addiction, McDermott acknowledged the struggle that has come with staying sober and encouraged others battling similar demons to “get help.”

“Proud of this day because many in my family including my birth mother and father struggled with addiction. It was brutal to witness. I’ve also seen many who didn’t make it and that truly breaks my heart. If you’re hurting please get help,” he continued. “The loving hand of #alcoholicsanonymous is always available!”

He also gave a special shout-out to his adoptive mother, playwright Eve Ensler, for her support over the years.

“Without the guidance of my sponsor and @eveensler I would not be here today. I will be forever grateful to them! I look forward to many more years of sobriety, trudging the road of happy destiny…”

Along with staying sober, the American Horror Story star previously told PEOPLE he’s committed to living a healthy lifestyle and focus on his “mind, body and spirit.”

“Health is so important, to take care of yourself, to eat right and think good thoughts,” he said. “I’m grateful for what I have and I try to be mindful of that on a daily basis.”