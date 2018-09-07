Dylan McDermott Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Woman in 1991, Won't Face Charges

Dylan McDermott won’t be charged after being accused of sexual assault.

The 56-year-old American Horror Story actor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1991, but prosecution has been declined because it is “outside the statute of limitations,” according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney Charge Evaluation Worksheet obtained by PEOPLE on Friday.

“The reporting party alleged that she was the victim of a sexual assault by the suspect in 1991,” the worksheet states.

The worksheet concludes, “The allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined.”

“Mr. McDermott learned about these allegations last year and trusted that the process would end exactly as it has,” a rep for McDermott said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Earlier this year, McDermott spoke with PEOPLE about his decades-long career in Hollywood.

The actor, whose breakout character in Steel Magnolias led to acclaimed roles on The Practice and American Horror Story, wed actress Shiva Rose in 1995. They had two daughters, Colette, 21 and Charlotte, 12, but split in 2008.

“I really struggled,” said McDermott of losing his footing after divorce. “But the cool thing is if you trust life and open yourself up to good things, good things can happen. Once I tried to understand that life will always take care of me, Maggie stepped into my life.”

That would be Maggie Q, McDermott’s fiancée of three years, whom he met on the set of their TV series Stalker in 2014.

“She took my breath away,” said McDermott, who proposed after seven weeks. “I knew immediately … she’s my soulmate.”

Maggie Q (L) and Dylan McDermott Dia Dipasupil/Getty

And in the last few years, McDermott said he’s become more intensely focused on his “mind, body and spirit.” Said the actor, who is a pescatarian and doesn’t drink: “Health is so important, to take care of yourself, to eat right and think good thoughts.”

The rejection to prosecute McDermott comes days after the D.A.’s Office declined to file charges against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Spacey, 59, Seagal, 66, and Anthony, 48, will not face charges for the sexual assault accusations that were brought against them.