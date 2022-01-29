"I just don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy," Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer explained as she signed off

Dylan Dreyer Says Goodbye to Weekend Today After Nearly 10 Years: 'Make Time for Family'

Dylan Dreyer's time on Weekend Today is coming to an end.

The meteorologist, 40, will no longer appear on the weekend edition of the daytime talk show, Today revealed on Saturday.

Dreyer, who has reported for Today on weekends for nearly a decade, got a proper sendoff Saturday with a sweet video montage looking back at her time on Weekend Today.

"You know, I'm just watching that and looking back — I started in September in 2012 and I got married in October, so in the time I've been on Weekend Today, I've gotten married and I've had three sons," she said after seeing the montage.

Dreyer added, "It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I've been through, and not to mention everything I've done on the show."

While the fill-in anchor insisted, "I really don't want to step away," she admitted, "I just don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy."

Dreyer shares three sons with husband Brian Fichera: Calvin Bradley, 5; Oliver George, 2; and Russell James, four months.

When asked by host Morgan Radford how she plans to spend her free Saturdays going forward, Dreyer replied, "I wish I could wake up on my own pace. Even today, as soon as I'm done here, I'm going to go home and probably make pancakes for the boys."

She added, "It's all about family time. This job can get crazy especially when we're traveling and we're busy, but it's so important to make time for family, too."

"These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can," Dreyer continued. "That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three."

Dreyer recently returned to Today after taking a four-month maternity leave. The news anchor, who was back at work Monday, told her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts, "It feels like I haven't left."

She added, "All of a sudden, four months came and went and it's done and the kids are home and taken care of and I'm back."

Dreyer previously opened up about her concerns returning to work after welcoming her youngest son in an October interview with MSNBC's 'Know Your Value.'

"When I go back, if things are sort of getting back to normal, I'll probably go back to traveling again. That's what I'm most worried about — just traveling and pumping and being on the road and leaving three kids at home," she said. "I'm kind of terrified about it."

She credited Fichera for helping her "feel better," explaining, "He's always saying, 'The lessons you're teaching our boys by working as hard as you work will be a part of them forever.' He makes me feel better and less guilty about working."