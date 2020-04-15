Dylan Dreyer's Husband Tested Positive for Coronavirus and Experienced 'Alarming Stomach Issues'

Image zoom brian fichera/Instagram

Today show anchor Dylan Dreyer’s husband Brian Fichera is opening up about his harrowing experience with coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing positive earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Fichera revealed that he had been in quarantine in his son Calvin’s room, whose bed “is roughly the size of a coffin.”

Fichera explained that a “little over 3 weeks ago I spiked a fever and had some unsettling and alarming stomach issues.”

After realizing it could be the virus, Fichera said that he and Dreyer, 38, didn’t “waste a second” and immediately made him isolate in their son’s room.

Fichera explained that Calvin “was already sleeping in our room so before I moved into Cals room permanently Dylan took out some of Cals favorite toys before I made it my quarantine zone.”

“This was my world for about 10 days,” Fichera continued.

Fichera said he maintained a fever, which “never really got above 101 but it also never got below for well over a week.”

Along with the fever, Fichera also experienced headaches that “were debilitating.”

“No amount of Tylenol could put a dent in my headaches or temperature.”

“There was also an emotional component to the disease,” Fichera said, adding, “I cried. A LOT.”

The emotion was surreal for Fichera as he said, “I never cry (unless Homeward Bound or Forrest Gump is on TV).”

“After 6 days it was deemed necessary by the hotline I called that I take a test… it was positive. I had it,” Fichera wrote.

“This disease is also brilliant and diabolical,” Fichera continued. “It will let up just enough to allow you to feel good about yourself and walk to the bathroom… but then it will suddenly attack you as if it knows you are at the farthest away from your bed.”

“When it hits hard you can’t move, and it feels like you’re snorkeling through a cocktail straw. People have compared it to the flu… for me it was reminiscent of mono.”

“You have to anticipate the deeply personal attacks of this virus,” Fichera wrote, warning his followers that it “seems to be tailor made to whoever it attaches to.”

“It’s the Fredy Krueger of viruses because it knows where you are weakest and knows your deepest fears and it attacks accordingly.”

After several daunting days fighting the virus, Fichera said he has been “symptom free for a week.”

As for any advice he may have for anyone who has tested positive or experiencing symptoms, Fichera said: “Hydrate, cry and be patient.”

“When you feel 100% and feel like you beat this thing wait 3 more days. Take care and if anyone has any questions or needs to talk that is going through it or knows someone going through it please DM me and I will get back to you.”

“Be safe. Be smart. Be humble,” Fichera concluded.

Fichera and Dreyer, who tied the knot in 2012, share son Calvin, 3, and baby Oliver George, who was born in January.

As of Wednesday, there are now at least 633,267 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide.

At least 25,922 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

