Today 's Dylan Dreyer Says She Tested Positive for Antibodies After Husband Had Coronavirus

Dylan Dreyer is getting new information about her health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dreyer revealed she received both a COVID-19 and antibody test.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My results for COVID came back negative, but the antibody test came back positive," she said during the Today show's third-hour.

(Diagnostic testing, conducted with a nasal swab, shows who is currently contagious and should be put in isolation. And antibody testing, a blood test that can identify COVID-19 antibodies, will help to understand how many people have had the virus, even if they never showed symptoms.)

While speaking to a health expert, Dreyer, 38, was told she likely came into contact with the viral illness when her husband Brian Fichera was diagnosed in April.

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While she didn't show any symptoms, she was still advised to adhere to all social-distancing guidelines, as there is no evidence yet that having COVID-19 antibodies means that a person is immune from getting it again.

Dreyer previously opened up to PEOPLE about self-isolating with her husband and their two sons, Calvin, 3, and Oliver, 4 months.

Image zoom Brian Fichera

"We’re getting more time together than I ever would’ve imagined," Dreyer said. "I would say that's the blessing in disguise of all this, just that we get so much family time. Sometimes it drives you crazy, but for the most part it’s been great."

On April 15, Fichera revealed on Instagram that in late March he "spiked a fever and had some unsettling and alarming stomach issues."

Fichera has since recovered, and despite the challenges, Dreyer said she and the family "still have the same fun things" happening in their home as always.

"Oliver giggles and laughs if you sing to him," she said. "He's so happy and smiley. He's just a sweet baby, and Calvin loves him so much. Every morning we wake up and he'll say, 'Can I hold Oliver? Can I give him a hug?' It's such a nice time as a family."